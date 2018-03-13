South- West strategic to PDP victory in 2019 – Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that the South- West geo-political zone is very critical and strategic to the party’s ‘inevitable victory’ during the 2019 general elections

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this on Monday when the leaders of the Federation of South West Professionals in Politics paid him a visit in Abuja.

The PDP’s spokesman also stressed that the value of the South – West zone to the PDP could not be dismissed. He maintained that the South-West remains PDP’s major support base which accounts to why it will never treat matters concerning the zone with levity.

Ologbondiyan said the party holds the leaders and party members from the zone in very high esteem, just like those from other zones and pointed out their dedications and sacrifices towards the stability and growth of the PDP not only in their zones but also at the national level.

He said, ” The South- West zone is a major support base of the PDP. It is very strategic to our party and we hold our leaders and members in the zone in very high esteem for their untiring efforts in ensuring that the PDP flag continues to fly high in spite of daunting challenges.

“Due to their resilience, our party held forth, so much so, that despite the manipulations and intimidations by the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2015, the difference in votes won by the APC and our great party in the South – West was very minimal. That shows that PDP commands the genuine followership of voters in the region.

“In Lagos State, the home of the national leader of the APC, the PDP won six House of Representatives seats and nine state Assembly seats. We have continued to have the majority support of the voting population in Ekiti State and our structure in the South- West in general remains formidable.

“In Oyo State, our party is waxing stronger while our victory at the last senatorial election in Osun West has shown that we shall retake the state.

“Similarly, in Ogun and Ondo states, our leaders and members are working very hard in repositioning our party and expanding our support base, for which we are confident of victory in any election.

“There is no way the PDP will treat such a zone that is so strategic and known for progressive politics with levity.

“It is therefore imperative to emphasize that the PDP holds the South- West in great respect and we will continue to work with the leaders of the zone and those of other zones to ensure a clear victory in 2019”.

On the ongoing reconciliation in the PDP, Ologbondiyan assured that the effort has been yielding dividends, adding that the party has emerged stronger from its challenges.

He further commended the PDP governors, other elected and appointed leaders and all members for their commitment to the party.

The National Convener of the group, Dr. Olu Bamidele in his remarks, commended the PDP leadership for achieving rapid repositioning and rebranding of the party as well as the moves to ensure total reconciliation in its fold, particularly in the South- West.

Bamidele praised the PDP’s constructive opposition, adding that Nigerians are looking up to it to salvage the nation from the misrule of the APC, come 2019.