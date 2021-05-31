South-West safest region in Nigeria – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, claims that the country’s South-West geographical zone is the safest.

He made the remarks while appearing on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics,” which Daily Times monitored.

Shehu further stated that Nigeria is now safer than it was in 2015, when his principal, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), assumed power, adding that “Boko Haram is now on the outskirts of Lake Chad.”

Responding to a question, the presidential aide said, “As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was when we took over power.

“New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, killings in the central sections of the country, much of these have been subdued. The problem of sabotage of oil installations in the South-South has been managed up to this point.

“Challenges of banditry, kidnappings have arisen in so many parts of the country including the South-West. Today, South-West is perhaps the safest part of this country.

“The challenges are epicentred around parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States. Much of it (insecurity) has been rid of in Kaduna. Katsina is a lot safer today than it was two years. Zamfara is dealing with problems –kinetic and non-kinetic.

“The point is that the problems as they arise are being confronted head-on by the competent administration of a military that is loyal, a police (force) that is loyal, intelligence agencies that are efficient.”