South West govs plan summit on growing insecurity

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Worried by the growing spate of insecurity in the region, governors of the South-West geo-political zone have decided to hold a regional security summit that will bring all critical stakeholders together to brainstorm on how to stem the tide.

Speaking after a special meeting at the Ondo state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Friday, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the DAWN Commission has been directed to coordinate the summit aimed at further promoting the developmental agenda of the South West region.

“There’s an urgent need to stem the growth of criminal activities and banditry in our region and as leaders, we must be proactive in our approach to addressing the issue,” Akeredolu said.

He stated further that a consulting firm, KPMG has been appointed to review the tenure of the Group Managing Director of Oodua Investment Company, which has all the South-West state governments as shareholders.

The meeting which was attended by Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde and Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola unanimously adopted Akeredolu as the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

The forum resolved to reconvene at a later date for further deliberations.