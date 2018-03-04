South-South leaders hail APC for retaining a strong class of leaders

…berate Timi Frank for opposing action

South-South leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commended the leadership of the party for reaching a consensus to retain the National Executive Committee of the party, which it described as a strong class of leaders.

The South-South leaders said with the consensus extending the tenure of the party national leadership for another 12 months, it shows that “The era of consensus politics is here. The tenure extension is democratic. APC is on the right side of history.”

In a statement in Port-Harcourt and signed by the chairman, South-South Front, Chief John Harry, the leaders described the national chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as a decent person.

They praised him for promoting the President’s agenda, revitalising the country’s democracy through internal democracy and encouraging progressives to look to the beliefs they share.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is good in terms of organisational management,” the leaders said.

The leaders also used the opportunity to chide the suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Timi Frank for using the ruling party as a vehicle for self-promotion.

They described his comment on the extension of the tenure of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) for another 12 months as ‘shitty and ugly’.

“The tenure extension did not violate the provisions of the constitution, the Electoral Act and the constitution of the party.”

Oyegun also earned the praise of the South South leaders for the efficiency of the government and the fundamental direction of its policies.

The leaders called the suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary a disgrace to the South-South.

“The ruling party detests discrimination. Frank’s suggestion on the way forward for the ruling party is a recipe for chaos. He is only interested in fragmentation and conflict,” the leaders said.

They urged APC members to project the image of the party in its true perspective to counter the negative picture being presented by Okere Uzochukwu, Timi Frank and others.

“PDP is in the worst shape. PDP ratings have continued to tumble since 2015. The party has become toxic, failing to connect with the people. It will be wiped out in 2019,” the leaders said.

Happy with the performance of the ruling party, the leaders added “APC is a product already built and tested through elections.”