South-South Leaders: Amaechi is a great achiever

On Saturday, prominent leaders from the South-South geopolitical region praised the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, for displaying exceptional leadership skills and improving the country’s transportation sector.

‘’The fruits of democracy have been given to Nigerians by Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Posterity would put him in the right position and give him a fair judgment”.

They also praised the former Rivers State governor for establishing unity bridges across the country and putting in place the requisite machinery for the APC’s victory in the country.

The leaders of the South-South geopolitical region, who cut through ethnic cleavages, praised Amaechi for conceiving and articulating policies that have stood the test of time.

‘’Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi belongs to a rare breed of high achievers. It is either the best or nothing’’ the leaders stated.

The leaders thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the mission-driven former governor of Rivers State, whose drive and grasp of development issues have made him a significant voice in the country’s search for socio-economic development, the opportunity to work for him in a statement signed by APC chieftain and chairperson of Progressive Volunteers Group (PVG), Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua in Port Harcourt unity, stability and overall development of the country.

The statement emphasized Amaechi’s character, inner strength and sterner stuff.

The leaders commended Amaechi for doing his best to improve the lives of Nigerians.

‘’Things are simply getting better in Nigeria’’ the leaders under the auspices of Progressive Volunteers Group, led by Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua, said.

They eulogized the virtues of Amaechi, listing the commissioning of freight services on Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail Line as a major feat he was able to achieve in the country.

READ ALSO: Itsekiri Royal Rumbl: Suspicion, posers over Olu of Warri’s death

‘’Amaechi, a team builder, true Christian and bright-shining icon, is one of the few turn around managers in the country’’.

The leaders urged the people of the South-South geo-political zone and Nigerians in general to cooperate with the Muhammadu Buhari led APC government.