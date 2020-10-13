South-South leader, Edwin Clark loses brother Prof John Clark

Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Professor John Pepper Clark is dead.

Daily Times reports that the poet is the younger brother of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

In a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark, for the family and Mr. Ilaye Clark, for the children, Professor John Pepper Clark died in the early hours of Tuesday, October 13.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce that Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, has finally dropped his pen in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October, 2020.

“Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and sibbling, around him. “The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”