South-south forum commends Buhari, Sylva over bid to fix P/Harcourt refinery

By Tunde Opalana

The South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.over the approval of $1.5 billion (about N600 billion) by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

The forum in a statement released to newsmen Thursday in Abuja, signed by it national coordinator Barrister Benjamin Kolowei, said fixing the refinery will positively impact the economic activities in the South-south region.

Reval that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, told journalists after the FEC meeting on Wednesday that the rehabilitation will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months.

He said the funding of the repairs will be from many components including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), budgetary provisions and Afreximbank.

The forum however expressed confidence that apart from improving economic activities in the region, the project will also create massive direct and indirect employment for the people

The statement said: “our forum received the news to fix Port Harcourt refinery with great joy. The move shows the commitment of the current administration to tackle the challenges facing our oil sector head-on.

READ ALSO: PDP urges President Buhari, APC to embark on Immediate electoral reform

“We believe that if the refinery start operating at its capacity, it will improve a lot of economic activities in the South-south region especially and the country at large will benefit from the project. Specifically, there will be employment not only for the people of the region but Nigerians generally.

“We are happy that the administration has taken a bold step not only to fix the refinery but the operations and maintenance, which are the major issues are considered in the approval.”

While commending the President and the Federal Executive Council for the approval, SELF singled out the Minister of State for Petroleum for “his dedication, commitment, hardship and vision to bring about turn-around in the Nigerian oil industry.”