South-east: ‘Stop arresting innocent youths’ – Abaribe to FG

Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has condemned the approach the federal government is taking to resolve South-East attacks.

Abaribe in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, condemned the arrest of innocent youths, especially young boys by security operatives in the South-East each time there is an attack on a security formation.

The senator stated that there is a need for security agencies to conduct an in-depth investigation, bring and try criminals involved in the acts in court.

He also insinuated that there are speculations that the attacks which are being done in quick succession in Igbo land were aimed at scuttling the proposal for an Igbo presidency.

“Civil engagement dictates that you investigate, apprehend and prosecute.