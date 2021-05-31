South-East Shut Down Amid IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

On Monday, economic and commercial operations in the country’s South-East area came to a halt.

This is in accordance with the proscribed group Indigenous People of Biafra’s sit-at-home directive (IPOB).

According to IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, people and vehicular mobility would be limited across the South-East on Monday to commemorate Biafra’s 54th anniversary.

As a result, the streets of Owerri, the capital of Imo State, were deserted. Businesses, schools, and other important economic centers were all closed. Movements in vehicles were also anchored.

However, security officers are stationed in key locations throughout the city to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The streets of Abia State were vacant, and shops were locked up, while the scenario was similar in Anambra State. Economic and social activities have been halted, and peace and order is being maintained by a significant security presence in the state’s largest cities.

In Ebonyi State, the scenario is similar, with few automobiles spotted on the roadway. The interior streets were desolate, with security personnel stationed at various points.

No person would be penalized if he or she decides to stay at home, according to state governor David Umahi.

Many businesses in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, were also closed as locals adhered to the sit-at-home directive. Banks and commercial malls were shut down.

Most businesses were shuttered at the famed wood market along the Asaba-Onitsha motorway, with only a few sellers present.

The freeway leading to the head bridge was desolate, and shops along the route were closed as well.