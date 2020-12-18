“South East Security Network” by Nnamdi Kanu decried by Igbo Elders

Daily Times reports that an illegal security outfit code name “South East Security Network” by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra – was decried by Igbo elders. They further tasked governors of the South-East region to move against the action immediately.

Besides, the elders called on the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo not only to denounce Kanu’s action but advise people of the region against falling prey to Kanu’s illegal activities.

However, they called on the southeast governors to lead the way in forming a security outfit that would protect that region, similar to Amotekun formed by authorities of the South West region.

They also charged the “southeast governors and businessmen in the region to pull resources together and form a security outfit like Amotekun or civilian JTF backed by law, which can be controlled and be effective.”

The Igbo elders said while they recognized the desire of the people to protect themselves through community policing given the worsening security problems in the country, it must be done within the country’s established laws.

The South East elders, operating under the aegis of Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development, in a statement, said Kanu’s action does not have their blessings and asked Nigerians to see his action as personal and not representing the region.

In the statement signed by Dr Festus Edochie, National President, and Barrister (Mrs) Esther Amadi, National Secretary of the group, respectively, the elders said their attention to the inglorious activities of Mr Kanu was drawn to a trending video of some misguided youths armed with prohibited firearms and dangerous weapons.

“We observe with utmost shock and concern a disturbing video of a group of some misguided youths codenamed Eastern Security Network, bearing arms and circulating on social media.

“In the said video, the group which claimed to be operating somewhere in Anambra State carried Ak-47 and other dangerous weapons under the guise of providing security against violent crimes being committed by herdsmen in the region.

“We condemn this group and its activities in its entirety and call on all southeast governors and well-meaning Ndigbo to come out and condemn this act of criminality being sponsored by a self-appointed leader of a proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” they said in the statement.

The Igbo elders added,” While we recognise perfectly the yearning and desire of every Nigerian today for community policing and self-security due to the insecurity in the country, we insist that it must be done in accordance with the law of the land and by the right people who are legally empowered to do so.

“No group or individual has the legal right to bear prohibited firearms of that nature without the proper backing of the law. Hence we must all rise in the South East to not only condemn but also distance ourselves from this act without delay.

“No doubt, the current security architecture of Nigeria has failed, and Nigerians deserve to protect themselves, but that must be done within the premise of the law. We are Nigerians and cannot form a parallel security arm that bears prohibited firearms for any reason in our region.

READ ALSO: Kankara Boys: How Miyetti Allah, MACABAN facilitated release without ransom