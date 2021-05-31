South East NASS Caucus decry attacks, killings in South East

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The South-East Caucus of the National Assembly (NASS), joined its voices of leaders and major stakeholders in the region to sadly observed the sudden spike in violence in the region known for its calm, love, and peaceful disposition to visitors irrespective of tribe and religion.

The caucus recalled that it had cause always to deploy the instrumentalities of the institution of state to alert the government of Nigeria about some of the vexed issues of injustice, inequity, and obvious marginalization of the South East in the governance structure.

Nonetheless, in spite of the unabated violent clashes in the South East, the group said it has not lost hope that the authorities will eventually do the right thing for the continued peaceful coexistence of all people in a united Nigeria.

“However, we are worried over recent developments in the South East, which has thrown the zone into violence and confusion.

“Igbos are not known to kill or waste lives. Igbos are not known for this unfortunate violent disposition, no matter the provocation.

“We note the increasing agitation for restructuring of Nigeria and increasing separatist agitations across the country due to perceived and real issues of marginalization. On these issues, we, the leaders across-board, have consistently cautioned that such agitations must be strictly in accordance with the laws of Nigeria and must be peaceful and devoid of violence.

“The Southeast Caucus of NASS commiserates with all who have lost loved ones, friends, and colleagues in these unfortunate incidents and trust that our great country is resilient enough to weather and survive the current challenges confronting it.

“We, therefore, condemn in its totality the attack on the security personnel and their formations, particularly on the police, INEC, courts, and correctional facilities. It is unacceptable and must never for whatever reason be condoned”.

The coalition urged the Inspector General of Police to dig deep in his investigations to unravel the actual identities of the unknown gunmen determined to create a state of anarchy in the Southeast.

“The investigation has become necessary in the circumstance because of the magnitude of the attacks. More so as the region had not witnessed such in the past.

“We advise the security agencies to continue to show restraint in the discharge of its mission to restore peace in the Southeast. Security operatives must remember, at all times, that the majority of Igbos are opposed to any form of violence in furtherance of any cause.

At the meeting were: Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Enugu State, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia State.



Sen. Sam Egwu, Ebonyi State, Sen. Frank Ibezim (Imo State), Sen. Stella Odua

Anambra State, Hon Toby Okechukwu Enugu State, Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha Abia State, Hon Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu Anambra State, Hon Jerry Alagboso Imo State, and Hon Sylvester Ogbaga Ebonyi State.