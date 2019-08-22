The South-East Governors Forum has warned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against any other attack on South-East leaders when they travel abroad.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, the governors threatened to ensure his repatriation to Nigeria.

“We wish to warn that should any South-East person be attacked anywhere in the world, we shall, by all means, bring back Kanu to Nigeria to face the wrath of our people,” the governors said.

Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremmadu Saturday was assaulted in Nuremberg, Germany where he was invited to the annual new yam festival and convention of Ndigbo in Germany.

The senator said he was disappointed by the conduct of the IPOB members and had reported the attack to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar.

“I tried to engage them, but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue,” Ekweremadu said.

Few minutes after the attack, IPOB in a statement by its spokesman Emma Powerful claimed responsibility of the attack.

Kanu on Sunday commended members of the secessionist group for assaulting the Nigerian Senator.

“The courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate,” Kanu tweeted on Sunday.

Later in a radio broadcast, Kanu said South-East governors and selected Igbo politicians “will receive the Ekweremadu treatment any time they are seen in public abroad.”

The attack was however condemned by many including the Nigerian government.

The South-East governors said they “are saddened with the ugly display and dance of shame by IPOB in Germany in attacking one of the finest leaders of Ndigbo, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu.”

The governors noted that Kanu was “pretending to be fighting for Ndigbo and would soon be exposed if he doesn’t retrace his steps.”

“It is madness for anyone who wants raw power with no experience to think that we Governors will support the killing of our people giving out our scarce land to herdsmen,” the governors said.