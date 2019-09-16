South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Ramaphosa conveyed this message through his Special Envoy, Mr Jeff Radebe who spoke during a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala; as well as the acting South African High Commissioner in Nigeria, Bobby Morae.