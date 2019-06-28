Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

South African Airways (SAA) Nigeria and Emotions DMC, a Destination Management Company have struck a partnership deal to woo Nigerian travel agencies to sell destination Mauritius to Nigerian travellers.

The partnership deal was signed at a workshop for top selling travel agents in Lagos which was organized by Africa’s leading Airline, South African Airways and Emotions DMC.

Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, South African Airways National Marketing Manager, recommended travel agents to sell the airline beyond South Africa, identifying Mauritius as one of its strongest routes.

“Mauritius is one of our strongest routes. It is a recognized tourism destination in the world and SAA have two flights daily to Mauritius from our hub in Johannesburg.

The beauty of Mauritius is it’s visa on arrival for Nigerians, and when you are travelling on SAA you don’t need a transit visa,” Kemi stated.

She explained some benefits of flying SAA to Mauritius, “when you fly SAA from Nigeria to Mauritius, you can combine the two destinations on one trip, which allows your journey to be seamless.

You can also enjoy the net fares option for group travels on SAA.”

Mauritius is stunning. From the white sand beaches, waterfalls, rocky mountains and richness in cultural diversity to incredible hospitality, it has become a top destination for family vacations, group travellers, wedding and conferences.

David Collard, Emotions DMC Managing Director, said that Emotions as a Destination Management Company is a “one-stop shop” to be the eyes and ears of clients when they arrive Mauritius.

According to David Collard, “Mauritius for Nigerian travellers remain a growing market in the travel industry and we hope to double it. Our objective is to allow our customers to feel the soul of Mauritius”.

“Mauritius is very safe, whether it is family vacations, honeymoon or business, you can leave your hotel rooms and mix with the locals on the streets.

It is amazing that Nigeria’s high season happens to be Mauritius’ low season, which makes the destination perfect for genuine travellers”, he added.