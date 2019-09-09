The South Africa’s Defence Minister, Mapisa-Nqakula has said on Monday that, the South African government cannot prevent attacks against foreigners as it was planned by criminals.

Mapisa-Nqakula said, “The reality is that we have an angry nation. What’s happening can never be prevented by any government.”

According to her, the death of two people during a clash in Johannesburg CBD on Sunday Sept. 8, could have been avoided but it was well orchestrated by criminal elements and was not politically .

In addition, Mapisa-Nqakula said, “People are saying some heads of state decided not to attend WEF; we should be talking about why this whole thing is coinciding with the World Economic Forum,”

“People are saying it is xenophobic attacks but it is not the first time we have had them in the past; here, we have criminals that have read the situation and are aware that we have challenges right now,” she said.

“We have talked on the issues of high rate of unemployment, of some foreign nationals, who are not conducting themselves in an appropriate manner as we would expect, those breaking the bylaws of the country, and you now have criminal elements who have decided that we are going to use all of those things to find reasons to attack people.

“It is unfortunate and should not happen. The reality is that we need to have a serious dialogue about what is happening and we must take responsibility.

The reality is that we are an angry nation and we must talk about it. “Why are we an angry nation? Why are we so determined to collapse our project of nation building and social cohesion?

We need to hold hands together between government and all state entities and the civil society and find solutions to what is happening,” Mapisa-Nqakula added.

(NAN).