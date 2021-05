Pharaoh Okadigbo, the first son of late Senate President Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, has died.

The deceased was involved in a car accident on Saturday night, according to sources close to the family, and his body was deposited at the morgue.

There was no official statement from the family at the time of filing this report.