SON, ASTM sign MoU on Mutual Cooperation at ISO General Assembly

A Nigerian delegation led by the Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma Esq. was among global participants at the 2018 General Assembly of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) in Geneva, Switzerland where SON signed a Memorandum of Understanding with American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM).

According toAboloma, the MoU was aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial relations between SON and its American counterpart ASTM International.

The agency on Sunday stated that ASTM Vice President, Global Cooperation, Teresa Cendrowska, representing the President, Katharine F. Morgan, expressed the desire of ASTM to enhance its support for the needs of the people of Nigeria, continued growth of the nation’s economy, and aid the development of Nigerian national standards for health, safety and the environment.

The MoU which was formally signed at the occasion by Ms. Cendrowska for ASTM and Osita Aboloma for the SON has as key points the following: To promote communication between the two organizations; to avoid duplication of work efforts where possible; to Promote knowledge of standard development activities of both organizations among others.

he signing ceremony was witnessed by Messrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Richard Arinze, SON Director, Standards Development; Deputy Director, Library Services and Special Assistant to the Director General respectively.

SON and ASTM International have had over a decade of cooperation in standards exchange and use as part of international collaboration, in line with the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) guidelines.