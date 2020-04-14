Sacrifices

As your democratically elected leaders, we made this very difficult decision knowing fully well it will severely disrupt your livelihoods and bring undue hardship to you, your loved ones and your communities. However, such sacrifices are needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our country. They were necessary to save lives.

President Muhammadu Buhari

A cknowledgement

The level of compliance to the COVID-19guidelines issued has been generally good across the wish to thank you all most sincerely for the great sacrifice you are making each other at this critical time. I will take this opportunity the massive support from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) during this pandemic.



I also acknowledge the support and contributions received from public spirited individuals, the business community and our international partners and friends

I must also thank the media houses, celebrities and other public figures for the great work they are doing in sensitizing our citizens on hygienic practices, social distancing and issues associated with social gatherings..

Ach i evement

As a result of the overwhelming support and cooperation received, we were able to achieve a lot during these 14 days of initial lockdown.

We implemented comprehensive public health measures that intensified our case identification, testing, isolation and contact tracing capabilities.

To date, we have identified 92% of all identified contacts while doubling the number of testing laboratories in the country and raising our testing capacity to 1,500 tests per day.



We also trained over 7,000 Healthcare workers on infection prevention and control while deploying NCDC teams to 19 states of the federation.

Lagos and Abuja today have the capacity to admit some 1,000 patients each across several treatment centres .

I have also directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks. This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to mebythe end of this week.

No country can afford the full impact of a sustained restriction of movement on its economy.I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, dayworkers, artisans and manual workers.