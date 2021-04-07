Some people forget you once you leave office - Jonathan — Daily Times Nigeria

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan says it’s difficult to find a loyal person after leaving office.

Jonathan said at the inauguration of the Bauchi state government’s 6.25-kilometer Sabon Kaura-Jos by-pass road that certain people are only loyal to when they are in a position of control.

“There are people who act like they can’t eat without you when you’re in a position of power. But once you’re no longer in that position, they move on and act like you no longer exist,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“It is a very big day for me and you know why? Because it’s not easy for somebody to work with you in Nigeria then after leaving office, that person still continues with that kind of strong fraternal relationship with you.

“I have been in government for a reasonable time and I’ve served at quite a number of levels starting from deputy governor.

“Most of my experience is that after leaving office, some people just forget that you even exists.

He, on the other hand, referred to the state’s governor, Bala Mohammed, as his good brother.

“Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi is a good brother and I’m quite pleased that he invited me to commission the first major project that he has completed, that’s a big honour,” he said.

Jonathan thanked the citizens of Bauchi state for electing Mohammed as governor, praising his accomplishments and dedication to changing the state’s profile.