Governor Nasir el-rufai of Kaduna State has said that government is using the military force option to rescue abducted students, insisting on no negotiation with bandits.

The Governor said his government refused to negotiate with bandits to secure release of abductees, adding that the military had assured them of the options, even though they may loss some students in the process.

El-Rufai who disclosed this in a Webinar zoom interview monitored in Kaduna, organised by African leadership group and hosted by Pastor of Trinity house church, Ituah lghodalo, said the Air Force and Army had assured them of the strategy they were going to use.

The Governor said on Afaka 27 student’s that their kidnappers were circled by the Army before they shifted base in the last minute, pointing out that their rejection to negotiate “does not mean we’re not doing anything.

“We’re not just saying we’ll not negotiate with bandits, we try to track them, engage them using military force. “We know it’s risky, we know in the process we may lose some of the students.

According to him, army had already circled and knew the area the students of Afaka 27 and their kidnappers hideout were before they were released.

He however lamented that the military rescue plan had been drawn up, but was aborted at the last moment when the bandits shifted base.

The Governor further explained that the strategy was that while the Air Force would strike from the Air the Army would engage them on the ground.

“We’re going to attack them, we may lose a few students, but will attack the bandits and recover some of the students, that is our plans and that’s the plans of the army,” he said.

He said they were circled before the bandits shifted through the cordon of the army, which was the reason they were not engaged before the Afaka 27 were released.

