Solskjaer signs a three-year contract at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a three-year contract at Manchester United after impressing during his stint as caretaker manager.

The Norwegian, who returned to Old Trafford in December, has been given the reins by Ed Woodward and the Glazer family after leading his side to 14 wins from 19 games.

It is understood that Solskjaer was offered the job on a permanent basis earlier this week in a face-to-face meeting with executive vice chairman Woodward at the club’s training facility.

His deal is worth around £7million a year, less than half the £18m basic the club were understood to have been paying the Norwegian’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Sportsmail can also disclose that United will pay an undisclosed ‘ex gratia’ payment, thought to be in six figures, to Solskjaer’s former club Molde. They are under no obligation to do so, but will make the payment as what an Old Trafford insider described as ‘a goodwill gesture’.

Solskjaer has already discussed summer transfer targets at length with the club. Funds are available to strengthen and, according to a club source, will now ‘advance to the next level’.

The source added: ‘This was not simply about results. This was about Ole’s whole approach, his style, his man management and his strong connection to the club’s culture.’

Solskjaer may add to his backroom team but the likes of Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Emilio Alvarez are all going nowhere. Nothing has yet been confirmed on the future of Mike Phelan.