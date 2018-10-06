Solonics, Stallion Group, Unity Bank bag TEEIN Awards

ISSAC, Oguntoye

Renewable energy giants Solonics Energy Limited, Stallion Group of Companies, Unity Bank Nigerian Plc, amongst others have bagged awards from the just concluded annual awards and dinner of The Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TEEIN).

Solonics Energy was awarded with Outstanding Achievement in Solar Power Provision in Africa award; Stallion group of companies, Corporate Achiever in Enterprise Creation, while Unity Bank received an award of Excellence in Provision of Professional Service In Africa.

Other corporate institutions who received awards at the event include Aluminum giants Qualitec Industries Limited- Excellence In Aluminum Manufacturing, Insight Communications- Most Enterprising Advertising Company Of The Year 2018, The RedAce Company- Distinguished Excellence in Public Relations and Media Management in Africa, Silverbird Television- entertainment television station of the year 2018 amongst others.