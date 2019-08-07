.IGP orders full-fledged investigations

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, ordered a full-fledged investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of three police operatives and a civilian in Taraba State.

The operatives were said to have been killed at Ibi in Taraba State while investigating one Alhaji Hamish, who is indicted for series of high profile kidnappings in the state. Several other police operatives also suffered various degrees of injuries, the police said.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, stated that the police operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) reportedly came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, along the Ibi – Jalingo Road, Taraba State.

The operatives, who were taking the arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, to the command headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on legitimate duty.

Three policemen (comprising one inspector and two sergeants) and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds. The soldiers thereafter, released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run.

Alhaji Hamisu, a notorious kidnap kingpin, has been on the police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases, including the recent abduction of an oil mogul in Taraba State wherein a ransom of about N100 million was paid.

The inspector-general of police has ordered the assistant inspector-general of police in-charge of medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured police officers.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

Meanwhile, the force has commenced full investigation into the bizarre and unfortunate incident.