By Benjamin Omoike

A battalion of military personnel from the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army swarmed Olowu Street and its environs in Ikeja in the early hours of Saturday for environmental sanitation exercise, cleaning streets of filth.

Residents of Ipodo community woke up to receive the unusual visitors, who came prepared with various equipment and materials to clean up the area.

Led by the Commander of 9 Brigade in Ikeja, Brig.-Gen. Nasir Mohammed Jega, the troops moved to the area with sanitation materials, including shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows to carry out the exercise organised in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration.

The startled residents watched in awe as the soldiers swept the streets, clearing the drainages of various used plastic bottles and sachets of pure water.

The exercise started from Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way to Olowu Street and ended at Oriyomi Street.

It was also held simultaneously in Ikoyi and Ojo areas of the state where the troops engaged in the cleaning exercise.

On the choice of environmental sanitation as part of activities marking the Army Day, Brig-Gen. Jega said the military leadership in Lagos was excited by the environmental approach of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, pointing out that the exercise became a necessity to encourage Lagos residents on the need to promote cleanliness.

“Nigerian Army believes in cleanliness and we promote green activities as community service because a healthy environment brings about higher productivity. We are also doing this in support of the environmental initiative of the Lagos state governor.

“We chose Ipodo community in Ikeja for this exercise since it is close to our 9 Brigade Cantonment. The sanitation is also to promote cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and civilians living in communities around our formations. This is a directive from the chief of army staff,” he said.

Brig-Gen. Jega said the army also organised a free medical outreach to mark the day, adding that the celebration will also feature thanksgiving services at the church and mosque before it would be wrapped up by a parade on the final day.

Residents hailed the soldiers for the exercise, describing it as “uncommon service from men in uniform”.

A resident of Olowu Street, Ogbonna Onwuzurike, said the gesture of the soldiers would encourage residents to keep the area clean.