The Joint Border Patrol Team in Seme, Lagos state, has arrested a serving soldier while attempting to smuggle 20 wraps of cannabis into the country.

A reliable source at the Seme border disclosed that the soldier, identified as Hassan Hassan, is a horse personnel serving in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The source said that Hassan was arrested around 6:30 pm on Tuesday while trying to smuggle 20 wraps of cannabis on his motorcycle with registration number Lagos TG 451 QN from Benin Republic.

According to the source, upon interrogation, Hassan claimed he was on pass at 243 Recce batallion Barracks, Ibereko, Badagry.

“While the suspect was arrested, his accomplice however, escaped. The soldier, along with the exhibit have been taken to Seme Customs Area Command for further investigation,” the source said.

The source added that the suspect said he had lost his warrant card while on transit from Maiduguri, but produced a sworn affidavit to attest to the claim.

When contacted, the Customs Spokesman in Seme, Abdullahi Hussaini, confirmed the arrest.

Hussaini said the acting Area Comptroller of Customs in Seme, Chedi Wada, had directed that the suspect be handed over to 243 Recce Battalion, Ibereko, Badagry, for further disciplinary action.

Hussaini said that the 20 wraps of Indian hemp had been handed over to the National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Seme Command, for further action.