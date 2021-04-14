Soldier commits suicide, over stay on war theatre in Borno

By Dilibe Michael

The Nigerian Army corporal serving with 152 Battalion, identified as Kila Jima allegedly committed suicide at a border town of Banki in Borno.

According to a security source in Maiduguri, the state capital, the deceased shot himself in the head at the weekend.

Confirming the incident Tuesday in an interview in Maiduguri, Jima’s colleague of 212 Battalion, Maiduguri disclosed: “He must have ended his life as a result of probable depression.

“We found his body lying beside a gun with severe bullet wounds on his head.”

On how the suicide was allegedly committed, he said: “Cprl. Jima last Saturday carried his personal rifle and shot himself in the head.”

He noted that the deceased was said to have indicated signs of depression before he eventually took his life.

According to him, “He was among troops fighting insurgency and had overstayed in the theatre of war of Operation Lafiya Dole in northeast,” stating that the deceased indicated lack of interest to continue to fight, because of prolonged depression.

The Army authorities are yet to confirm or comment on the incident as of yesterday in Maiduguri.