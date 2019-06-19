Soldier, 3 others killed, over 30 houses burnt in fresh killings

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Four persons including a soldier attached to Operation Safe Haven were confirmed dead on Tuesday following a fresh attack in Kangboro village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State by unknown gunmen.

Our Correspondent gathered on Tuesday that the attack on the remote Kagboro community in the council area took place around 12:00 noon and lasted for few hours.

Villagers said that the gunmen stormed the village, shooting sporadically and burning houses.

Eye witness said men of the vigilante group in the community who tried to resist the attackers were said to be overpowered.

The attackers burnt down the entire village as no house was left including the government clinic situated in the hamlet.

Lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Datong, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday.

Datong, who condemned the incident, said that he had concluded plans to table the issue as a matter of urgent public importance before the Assembly members during their plenary in Jos.

The lawmaker said: “Yes I can confirm to you that four of our people including a security personnel were killed during the incident. Many were also wounded”.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, said the attack had occurred Monday and that the Police and men of Operation Safe Haven had rushed to the community where they exchanged gunshots with the assailants.

CP Akinmoyede said: “We exchanged fire with the attackers as they climbed a hill and during that a personnel of STF was shot and killed. But we were able to wade off the attackers.”

He said by Tuesday morning, three additional corpses were recovered at the base of the hill while over 30 houses were set ablaze.

The Police CP called on the people to remain calm as security agents were patrolling the area.