Solar power: NAMA achieves 24 hrs power supply

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA says it has saved millions of naira in ensuring 24 hours electricity supply to it’s instrument Landing aids at the nation’s Airports.

Speaking at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers, NAAE in Lagos, Managing Director, NAMA, Captain Fola Akinkuotu said this was made possible with the successful installations of solar by it’s air traffic engineers.

The annual general meeting of the air traffic engineers afford members the opportunity to rob minds, brainstorm, take stock of their activities in the past year and make projections for the year ahead.

According to the Managing Director, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, the air traffic engineers have contributed immensely to air safety in the country.

Captain Akinkuotu represented by the Director Operations, Mr. Idowu Ogunfowora said instrument Landing aids were functioning optimally with the installation of solar panels to provide 24 hours power to surveillance facilities by the engineers adding that this had saved a lot of revenue for the agency.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of aviation, Alhaji represented by Mr. Clement Awobami said all professionals in air navigation must work together to promote safety in the industry, adding that government had invested massively in the provision of air safety facilities.

In his address of welcome, the National President, NAAE, Engr Ishaya Dung harped on their role of being the key link in the aviation safety chain, linking the air traffic Controllers and the pilots.

He noted that it was sad that the air traffic safety electronics personnel, ATSEP were yet to be recognized in the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO annex 1

Engr. Dung noted that this informed the choice of this year’s AGM theme: Aviation Safety, the ATSEP LINK.