Sokoto state Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Umar Bature, says the state would access the World Bank grant of $2.5 million for the expansion of water supply to residents.

Bature made this known on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto. He said the grant would be utilized in boosting water supply to Sokoto metropolis and environs.

He noted that the current water system in Sokoto was laid in 1988 and needed expansion to cover new areas in the town.

“When I took over in November last year, we had issues of equipment not working, staff that were not motivated and virtually everything on ground was unsatisfactory.

“We did a tour, saw the problems and we came up with an action plan to rehabilitate, first the machinery to the level that we believe can produce water and improve on the storage.

”Then initiate ways to motivate the staff to be able to understand that the kind of work they are doing is for social service not to make money,” Bature added.

The commissioner disclosed that in the last six months, the government has restored between 30-40 per cent of water production and distribution in the town.

He said that other water projects being handled included that of Runjin Sambo and Gagi ground water projects.

The commissioner said government has reviewed the water rate to be paid by consumers and would forward a bill to the state assembly to enact a law for it.

According to him, only a meagre N24 million is being generated as revenue from water rate deducted from workers salaries monthly, while nothing is being collected from individuals.

He said the state government is partnering USAID, the World Bank and African Development Bank to holistically address water challenges across the state. (NAN)