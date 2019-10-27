The Sokoto state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, says a new platform has been created by the state government to harmonise and clear all existing salary disparity among civil servants.

Kakale, who doubles as the salary harmonisation committee chairman, stated this in an interview on Sunday in Sokoto.

“A new platform has been put in place to curtail misapplications of annual increments and allowances to ensure accurate process in salary administration.

“Over the years, salary figures have been at variance with data from the relevant agencies.

“The initiative necessitated the realisation of the need to address discrepancies in the administration of salary in the state,” Kakale said.

According to him, the administration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal constituted a committee to oversee improved strategic salary and internally revenue management.

He explained that the recent civil servants biometric data census conducted by the office of the head of service was aimed at producing and maintaining a reliable database that would enable government guarantee workers on its employ.

According to him, the move is also to ensure the right payment of their entitlements as at when due.

The commissioner added that remarkable successes have been recorded in terms of resolving the knotty difficulties in the state’s payroll just as it has realised substantial savings from the previous figures.

Kakale emphasised that the process however, requires maximum support from workers on the state’s payroll, as the government explores measures to stabilise the fluctuating internally generated revenue.

He urged civil servants who have issues with their salary grade levels, steps or other problems to freely approach the committee to get them resolved.

The commissioner said that the state has stepped up efforts geared toward realising government’s vision of inculcating transparency and accountability in the wage structure.

According to him, the step was one of the means of ensuring efficiency and optimum service delivery.