Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmos’s Social Lifestyle

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ifedolapo Opeyemi Badmos is the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Zone 2 with headquarters in Lagos.

Having served in various capacities in the force and as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Isokoko, Agege, she was later appointed as Lagos State PPRO for a couple of months before being elevated to Zone 2 command PPRO covering Ogun and Lagos States.

Ifedolapo is one of the rare gems in the Nigerian police force. The graduate of Accounting and also a degree holder in Public Administration could be mistaken for a Nollywood star rather than a police officer.

The Ekiti State born super cop in the course of her career as a police woman has exhibited enigmatic virtues that propelled her movement from one position to another.

Meanwhile, the buzz and accolades the pretty officer received on her social media pages can be compare to those in the make-believe industry. Prior to that, she will be organising a “Meet and Greet Section/Selfie Moment” soon.

In her word, she said ‘I have noticed that a lot of my loved ones here want to have a selfie with me, I’m motivated! Lives are being touched by our service to people we protect.

In view of this I am organising a “meet and greet section/selfie moment” with a hundred people!

The date and venue will be communicated through this medium! Please watch out! Thanks to you all as we pledge to continuously serve and protect you.