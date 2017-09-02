Society circle

When Funmilayo Odeneye celebrates her day with her Hon hubby



It was not only a day to show love and caring for her people and those who are close to her but it was a special day for beautiful wife, of Hon Odeneye Kehinde (OK) who represents Ijebu Ode/ Odogbolu/Ijebu North East at the House of Representative in Abuja, to give God the glory for adding another year to her year last week

And what a better way to celebrate the day than to celebrate it with her hubby who also show how affectionate he is as a husband

“Heavenly God I thank u for all u have done in d past years and making me to see another year of grace n blessings, may your name be praised. Happy birthday to u “Olufunmilayo”” That was how Olufunmilayo posted the message on her Facebook in the morning of her celebration day

Though it was a low key celebration Daily Times was later told that the ever shy woman will later host some friends for a get together which Hon himself and some of his friends also add glamour to by making their presence felt

“There is no other way to thank God than this, I give him all the glory” was what Funmilayo could tell us. Happy birthday madam, but the boys are still waiting for their cake!

Hadiza, El Rufai wife “exposes” husband



Hadiza Ahmed Nasir is the first wife of Governor El-Rufai a graduate of Architecture ABU, but what many people did not know about this press shy beautiful woman is the fact that she is also a creative writer. Anyway that is not the gist here about this woman who set up “yashin El Rufai foundation” in memory of her late daughter, to improve the literary level in the North but on how she divulged into secret of her husband. If you are expecting to read negative thing about her husband then you goofed. Hear what she says about her husband “My husband is very blunt; you either love him or hate him. No gray area, it is either black or white. He is a gentle man and a compassionate person” case close.

Princess Adetoun Oluwole queen of the radio unveiled!



For listeners of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Bond FM, the name Adetoun Folashade Oluwole, should not be new to their ears especially for those who listen to “koko inu iwe iroyin” on bond fm every Sunday then the voice of that sweet female broadcaster should not be mistaken

This Awori born indigene has carved a niche for herself in broadcasting that has seen her put in over 10 years in this profession, but in an exclusive chart with Daily Times this beautiful broadcaster stated that she nearly dump the profession which has now given her fame “I read mass communication for my mass communication after but I went into business after I graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo university but when I have a problem with my business when my shop burnt and things were very hard and difficult and rough I have to dust my certificate and go back to my profession I now decided let me do other things than business then I took my CV to federal radio corporation when I got there I was not employed I have to leave there and go to ltv 8 to trained myself under Dr. Abayomi Mate Ifakaleluya before I later got a letter from FRCN I anchor my dialect an Awori program, on bond fm and from there I joined koko inu iwe iroyin crew anchoring “gbagede” then I started casting news by 10 pm with Soji Adetokun with the support of my boss Oluyege I was encouraged I am always scared of Ibadan people been an Awori person but Oluyege proved that not all Ibadan people are dubious. He also encouraged me to read 7 o clock news which is world news, and now I read koko inu iwe iroyin every Sunday”

She also stated that her mother was also once a broadcaster. So can we say like mother like daughter!

Oluchi diverts into another business



Supermodel Oluchi Onwuegbu-Orlandi who made name for herself and hit limelight when she won the MNET Face Of Africa competition is now back on Nigerian scene after her reign and with many deals in her kitty. And to announce her entry into Nigeria business group, Oluchi who is the world representative of Lulu Underwear in Africa has now open a business outfit at the Palms Mall in V.I which she christened “Lulu Lingerie”

“My new side business is called lulu lingerie .it is a Nigerian Lingerie Brand and also a multi-brand innerwear brand. We basically provide innerwear for men, women and children” Oluchi explained

After winning the Mnet Oluchi moved to New York city where she still lives, she began appearing in editorials for American and Italian vague , harper s bazaars and so many. She has also appeared in many advertising campaigns

Portable to entertain guest at top socialite big day



Come today at ST & T Hotel Baruwa Ipaja, Lagos the who is who in society and political circuit will gather to celebrate society big guns and the CEO of the hotel Temidayo Orisadare who will be adding another year to his glorious year

On stage to entertain the guests will be portable who is doubled as “Small Commander Obey”

Speaking ahead of the celebration which Temidayo stated will be low key, he says the bigger party will come up next year

“ I just want to have a low key celebration this year, even though a lot of my friends and my social club will be around so also my friends from abroad but by and large I thank God for my life”

Generals honours Fiyin, chief of defence as he gives out her daughter for marriage

It was a gathering of prominent Nigerians business men and society of great repute, serving and retired generals last week in Abuja as Fiyinfoluwa, the pretty daughter of Chief of Defence staff, General Gabriel Olunisakin walked down the aisle with her long time beau, Ayomide. The wedding was historical as it was the day the daughter of a serving general tied a nuptial knot with a son of another general. Ayomide is the son of a retired general owonibi who was appointed by united nations Secretary General as Commander of a unit of the United Nations Armed Service men on foreign duty many years ago. He was also well respected general in the army

Bayo Adelabu CBN Deputy Governor eye Ajimobi job



Though the Agodi house in Ibadan is not vacant yet with the “landlord” still there but already the tussle to who will succeeds the incumbent that is Ajimobi is already hots up

Daily Times can exclusively report here that one of those eyeing and who is in the race to occupy the Agodi house is no other person than Chief Bayo Adelabu whose personality and popularity has been on the rise in Oyo state, especially in political space, even though he has not officially declare his interest the people in Ibadan has “anointed” as one to take over the reigns of Oyo state come 2019

The Ibadan-born CBN Deputy Governor and the Agbalakin Parakoyi of Ibadanland is the grandson of the late nationalist and a political man, Adegoke Adelabu (penkelemesi), so he is seen as the chip off the old block and he also shares great part of his grandfather s brilliance

And at 47 many see him as a brilliant and articulate man who can lead Oyo state to the next level. How soon he will declare is what we cannot say. But remember you read it here first!

Ondo first lady love for sports



If there is any way the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwa Akeredolu could show her love for sports, she shown it last week at the Township Stadium Akure, Ondo State when she officially launched the kick off the state summer tennis clinic for children between the ages of 4 and 13.

She affirmed the readiness of the Akeredolu -led government to make Ondo state the tennis hub in Nigeria and noted that it was high time Ondo state began to produce her Serena Williams

Ajibade Alabi