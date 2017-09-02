When London socialite Islamiat Bewaji marries

It was gathering of who is who in society weeks back at the Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo Mosque in Surulere,Lagos when London big babe, Islamiat Bewaji Olorunfemi finally said “I do’ to her long time beau, Shehu Ahmad a top Muslim cleric in Ilorin Kwara State

The event which was yellow and white affair had prominent London socialites, Lagos celebrities of note and many Nigerian businessmen in attendance

The event which was delayed from 10 am to 1pm had the handsome groom looking good in white expensive guinea brocade. He was ushered into the premises by the Kwara “Kakaki’

This is the traditional way of ushering the bride and groom in Kwara State. The bride followed suit few minutes later and she looked beautiful in a flowing teal green bridal dress. To say that the grown suited Islamiyat is good stature will be an understatement, as her husband couldn’t take his eyes off her as she took her seat beside her

Late Iyalode Adunni remember her mums Fid’au



It was no surprise that the late Lagos Society Matriarch, Iyalode Adunni Bankole who died 2 years ago, was remembered at her mother s 8 day fid au Muslim clerics prayed for her soul, while all her friends came out to attend her mother s 8 day fid au. Though people may quickly forget the dead, but Iyalode Adunni s legacy could not be easily forgotten in a hurry. She was known among her friends as a pillar of support, who always stood with them irrespective of tribe or religion

Many society women who are close friends of the late Lagos society matriarch stormed Shebar Event Centre along Mobolaji Bank Anthony road, Maryland

How Kessington Adebutu spends big at Island Club



Chief Kessington Adebutu popularly known as “Baba Ijebu’ is one man whose business conquest has earned him a top spot on the long and inexhaustible list of rich and successful Nigerian business men. But the one part of Chief Adebutu that is not known to those who are not privileged to be close to him and which Daily Times can tell you for free is his unbelievably large heart. The big business mogul simply cannot stop spending money on those around him. It is almost common knowledge that you cannot go to Baba Ijebu with a problem, especially if it is financial help. And if there is any place to catch this man, it is in one of the happening club in Island, Lagos.

The gist here is that Baba Ijebu also extends his generosity nature to the elites and affluent around him. The place? Subscribe to Daily Times and after this we will get you posted!

Socialite, Abiodun Adejayan steps up Dukdex and bar

………..Launches new instrument



London based society big boy Abiodun Adejayan who recently returned to the country to set up a classy Lounge Bar in his area, at Lafenwa Itele, Ogun State, despite having a choice of having the Lounge erected in classy area of Ikoyi, Ikeja, Island among others classy area has steps up the look of the widely patronized Lounge and bar with new set of instrument

The Lagos born socialites who left the country after completed his degree in Statistics from University of Ibadan many years ago disclosed to Daily Times that he decided to add more glamour to the Lounge so as to live up to his taste and people expectation ‘ I choose to be here instead of island, Ikeja or Ikoyi, Lekki because I found out that there is no standard lounge in this areas, so I decided to bring it down here so that what other people are enjoying outside we too will be able to enjoy it here, also this place is my home I am homed here so I believed it will be better for me to do such a thing here so we could enjoy it together here, but having said that I need to lift it up to the standard I do see while I was in abroad and also to the one we have in Ikoyi, Ikeja, Island and so other one, reason while I just brought in a new musical instrument. So any musician that come here to play now we not have the problem of instrument, we have also concluded our chalet for any of our customer who feel like taken a rest ’

He also spoke about their plan for Ileya festival “We are thinking of bringing one big artiste here. We are still talking to small doctor and some other artiste. But I believe we are getting there”

Has love gone sour between Nenesi Ibru and Shina Rambo?



Nenesi Ibru is the beautiful daughter of billionaire Olorogun Oscar Ibru and his wife, Wanda Shina Rambo on the other hand is an artiste as well as a silver –spoon kid. He is from the famous Adeleke family in Osun State

A few years ago, his love affair with Nenesi became public knowledge. Afterwards the duo didn’t cease to hide their admiration for each other. They attended several events and family functions together. In 2014 Sina Rambo travelled to the US to attend Nenesi s graduation

But in more often than six months, the duo has not been sighted together. Also, neither of them has made a mention of the order on their social media pages lately. Is it a sign of love wax cold?

Indimi celebrates life @70



Billionaire businessman Alhaji Mohammed Indimi has joined the privileged club of the 70s when he celebrated his 70th birthday in a big way. Apart from being hosted to a birthday party by Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo of Gombe State, Idimi was hosted to another gig in faraway Spain. At the intimate gathering he was surrounded by his family and close associates who flew in from different part of the world to celebrate with him

The patriarch of the Indimi dynasty whose son, Ahmed is married to president Mohammadu Buhari s daughter, Zabra let his hair down as he savoured the company of the guess

Double celebration at C&S

……As Queen Esther band and holy Mary band celebrated their 7th band anniversaries



20th August 2017 will forever remain ever green in the minds of the members of C&S movement church Ayo ni o, divine blessing cathedral victory district AIT road Alagbado Lagos, as both Queens Esther band and Holy Mary celebrated their 7thband anniversary

According to Queen Esther band secretary Laide Gold, anniversary celebration is a way of giving thanks to God for his mercies over years.

Cherubim and seraphim starts band anniversaries celebration immediately after lent to show gratitude to Almighty God for the gift of live.

This year turn out to be celebration of the Giants because the duo bands Holy Mary and Queen Esther are the mother of all female bands which attracts so many well-wishers that came to celebrate with them.

The great gospel musicians were not left out the like of great Ajomale of C&S Surulere district headquarters and Evangelist Dare melody entertained worshipers with their music. The choir masters of the church Sola olutunde cap it all with the chorister band.

