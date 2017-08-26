Lara Oshiomole s unflinching humanity penchant

After the demise of his wife, Clara, respected labour leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, while he presided over the affairs of Edo State as the governor got married to an expatriate in the person of Lara. Perhaps for her young age and her ravishing beauty, many had thought the new bride, now former First Lady of Edo, would be taken over by youthful exuberance. However, she has proven to be a modest person who is focused and understands life is far beyond flamboyancy.

It is on record the beautiful wife of Oshiomole has impacted greatly on the personality of her husband while she placed and channelled her energy into serving humanity, which no doubt was a plus for her person and her hubby.

As it has been seen of many First Ladies, immediately they leave office make it clear that their display of making life better for others is only a script they needed to act, the same cannot be said of Lara as she’s proven to be genuinely interested in making life better for the less privileged ones. While she was in office, she visited and donated to IDP camps, orphanages and so on.

Almost one year after Lara and her husband quit office as Edo’s first family, the amiable woman has proven her love for humanity is real as checks have confirmed her humanitarian activities have not reduced but still intact as she strives to ensure she puts smiles on the faces of many she can reach out to.

