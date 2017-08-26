Funmi Wakama the glamorous television lady moves up

Stylish broadcaster, Funmi Wakama is in good mood at the present, if you are wondering why this beautiful broadcaster is beaming with joy don’t wander about, we can tell you for free that her happiness is not far from her been recently appointed as the new General Manager, National Television Authority (NTA) in Abeokuta, Ogun State

Before her appointment, she was a Deputy Director of News at NTA headquarters in Abuja.

She has also served as Special Adviser Media, to the Ogun State Governor

With a vast experience spanning 23 years in broadcasting, the media expert who was the first female Chief Press Secretary in the state and in Nigeria, was one of reliable hands working with Governor Ibikunle Amosun

Born in Lagos, Funmi started her career in journalism in the 1980s at the then NTA Channel 7, Lagos and finally rose the position of manager at the national headquarters in Abuja. A graduate of Mass Communication from Ogun State (now Moshood Abiola) polytechnic. She also attended the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) and University of Abuja where she obtained a postgraduate Diploma Journalism and Masters in Public Administration respectively

The glamorous lady whose years on television has paid off with her unique sense of fashion would turn 50 next year although she looks nothing close to that going by her youthful looking

Ajibade Alabi