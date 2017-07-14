Edo millionaire, Abu Inuumoru, opens multi-purpose lounge

The city of Lagos has added another world class lounge to its numerous relaxation spots, as Edo- born millionaire, Abu Inumoru, Chief Executive Officer of Zermatt Liquor Limited, officially unveiled his multi-purpose lounge and bar.

The lounge which was tastefully designed for high class clientele was officially opened by Chief Abu Inumoru, over the weekend. The ceremony was witnessed by the crème de la crème of the society.

Chief Abu Inumoru and a former commissioner in the administration of Adams Oshiomole, Clem Agba, led other special guests of honour who took out time to grace the occasion.

Celebrities who graced the occasion include Harrysong, Desmond Elliot, Aki and Paw Paw, Uti Nwachukwu, Small doctor, Gandoki, Seyi Law, MC Shakara, Uche Ogbodo, Mimi Orjiekwe among others.

Ajibade Alabi