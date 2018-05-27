Society circle: Subomi Okeowo’s big dream!

By: Isaac Oguntoye

Dreams are precious desires that every man wants to achieve with a great passion, and these are what may have informed the decision of this youthful and astute formidable man of milestones and honors; to veer into the rather murky waters of politics, more so at the highest rung of the pedestal, the presidency

Are you amazed at this bold step of this simply resilient dude? Wait until you have glossed through his antecedents, both from origin, education, business and philanthropic gestures at his very modest age, when most of his peers are still struggling to eke a niche for themselves.

Very meticulous Olasubomi Okeowo is sure aimed for the high, going by his latest move, which is still awe-striking many. The very ambitious but not inordinate, well-focused Subomi has no doubt made a statement with his impeccable business and political resume over the years, you can give it to him any day.

Although many political observers and pundits have yet to come to terms with his ambition to occupy Aso Rock, come 2019, because of the delicate zoning system that has hampered many aspirants to the plum seat in Abuja, Subomi remains fastidious and resolved in his unalloyed ambition, going by the resilient way he has been going around with stakeholders and decision makers in the political arena, albeit subtly and methodical.

Like other nationalists of the past, he has been putting schemes and measures in place to actualize his dream. How his ambition will fall in place, will now depend largely on the political platform to launch himself, into the contentious presidential race that is silently but hotly being pursued by many in his ilk; but there are indications that he’s inching towards ADC, where he can have a soft landing.

The coming months will surely unfold gradually what Subomi Okeowo will be strategizing and formulating in his strides to make his dream come true in 2019.

The aphorism, ‘Not too young to run may,’ may even come in his favour when the chips are down, as Subomi has been there done that on all fronts if the true must be told about his mission. Okeowo Olasubomi, is the last son of Chief ATG Okeowo of Ogbogbo Ijebu, Ogun state. His dad was the Civil Engineer of choice in the entire Western Nigeria when the Colonial Masters left. During the industrial revolution of the 60s and early 70s Late Engr Okeowo constructed Allen Avenue, Aromire, Oba Akran, the Sagamu Abeokuta expressway and many inter-city roads across Nigeria. Backed with this kind of background, Okeowo Olasubomi was forced to toe his father’s acumen in dint of hard work. Born in June 26th 1975, Okeowo first bagged a first degree in Philosophy from the then Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye,) after which he proceeded to study law at the prestigious University of London.