Society circle – Isaac Oguntoye

Former Minister of State for Defence Senator Musiliu Obanikoro who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress is another strongman that cannot be pushed aside when it comes to Nigeria politics.

He started his political career from the local up to the federal level and later appointed High Commissioner to Ghana. If what rumour mongers are spreading about him is anything to consider then, the former senator could be worming up for another juicy appointment any moment from now.

Meanwhile, what we have on him is far different from his political antecedent but what he does outside politics. While some of his contemporaries are busy participating different sporting activities or the other to keep body and soul together, Obanikoro we learnt chose boxing.

The sexagenarian posted a picture on his social media with a caption ‘you don’t have to be in a boxing ring to be a great fighter. As long as you are true to yourself, you will succeed in your fight for that in which you believe’.

In the picture he was seen trying to master his moves with his trainer in boxing. Ever since the picture surface on the social media, it has been generating series of comments both from his colleagues and followers in the political terrain.

Kessington Adebutu’s Son, Segun Splashes

In Martin Luther King, Jr’s voice, “If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven played music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say; here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well. This notion is what best describe Segun Adebutu. Segun is one astute industrialist who exhibits mastery of the business world with the variety of portfolios in his kitty. Some days ago, the CEO, Petrolex Oil & Gas and the son of the Chairman of Premier Lotto, Adebutu Kessington broke all protocols to celebrate his 43rd birthday in Malta. The lavished 43rd birthday that is making tongues to wag was reportedly cost a whooping amount of money. InterContinental Hotel in St Julian’s was said to have been filled to the brim by his guests while Ashanti, Ja Rule, and the singer Akonmade the list of guest artistes. The privileged few that attended the birthday soiree last Friday have not stopped talking about the lavish hospitality they were swathed with. From rich canapés to continental dishes, cognacs to champagnes, everything that titillates the palates of millionaires on those rare outings was available at the snap of a finger.

Meanwhile, lately, tongues have been wagging in political circles about his likely ambition to take a shot at a political office in no distant future, but Segun does not seem ready for political campaigns any time soon as being speculated.

Between Gov, Ajimobi And Adebayo Shittu

(Pics: Adebayo Shittu & Gov. Ajimobi)

As 2019 general election approaches, candidates from different political parties tighten up their games. But, the incessant power tussle between the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi and Minister of Communication, Barr. Adebayo Shittu may not end anytime soon. This is as both All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in Oyo state are both threatening to send each other to jail. While Barrister Shittu continue to boast of his integrity, competency and not desperate to become governor, Ajimobi advised him to clear his name from many allegations made against him as minister. Aside them pointing out some of the illegally-acquired property in Ibadan and Abuja and sudden unexplainable and stupendous wealth not commensurate with their emoluments they also threaten themselves with jail if any of them found wanting in any area of their duties. At the moment, fingers are cross on who win the party primaries to contend for the plum seat in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Night Club Czar, Frank Papas

After the demise of Akeem Shodehinde, another dude who brought life, flamboyance and colors to nightclub business is, Frankly Emenike Okamigbo popularly known as Frank Papas.

The last four and half years witnessed a never seen before Monday To Saturday club nights as Frank Papas operated his movable concept of a nightclub at The Place. The successes recorded, extraordinary turnout, human relations, and the likes were so much that Frank Papas was crowned King of The Night Club. But just like the popular saying thatevery beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning, Frank Papas as the young but dynamic dude is usually referred to have called it quits with the management of the Place Lekki. Meanwhile, information has it that, the young man needed to take a break to check out new challenges.

In case you don’t know, Frank Papas partnered the deceased Akeemin his early spell on the big stage in the famous days of Extreme Night Club. They parted as business associates but remained friends and brothers when Akeem left the K’s Place venue of Extreme to partner other club owners in floating short-lived fun place Reloaded. The development officially birthed Papas Night Club solely owned by Okamighbo at K’s place and since then, Frank has remained loyal to the trade.

Chief Bode George Bereaved!

This is definitely not a good time for the elder stateman of People Democracy Party, Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George. According to information, the former military governor of Ondo state loses his son, Dipo to heart failure. Dipo who was 42 years before his death at a hospital in Ikoyi, Lago was born by the George’s first wife, Feyi. While the cause of his death is still sketchy, he is reported to have been suffering organ failure before now. Friends, business associate; family members and other colleagues have started trooping into the family house to pay their last respect to the deceased. The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is trying his best to curtail the situation so as not to affect party plans to take over power come 2019 general election. If you’re conversant with the happenings in the political terrain, you must have come across his verbal war with former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola asking him not to dabble into issues he does not know anything about.

Ifeanyi Ubah Smiles Again

Penultimate Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation announced the appointment of the Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr. IfeanyiUbah, into the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations. No doubt, this is definitely a big plus for the Nnewi born businessman turned politician cum private football club owner. The Philanthropist par excellence is fondly called “Ebube Chukwu uzo” meaning “Placing God First” in all his dealings. This appointment is coming when some of the political leaders from his constituency asked him to pick a senatorial ticket. If you recalled, Ubah, contested in the 2014 Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections under the canopy of Labour Party. In a keenly contested battle, despite being a first timer to such a contest, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah made his presence known and left a mark in the contest. Since then, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has been a household name in Anambra and Nigerian Politics which was expressly exhibited during the 2015 Presidential and Gubernatorial Elections. His football club is one of the beat team in the Nigerian football League at the moment.

On Aristocrat Clothing

A fast-growing bourgeois fashion outfit, Aristocrat Clothing, which in less than three years of its launching out, is fast-making a unique statement through its rare appurtenances of an assemblage of imported fabrics and materials to make good its products and services for quality and prompt delivery.

Recently, the outfit, which, since inception, has steadily remained in the consciousness of those who love and enjoy exquisite fashion statements, and those that love to look good, in another innovative drive to add more intrinsic values to its uniqueness and relevance in the industry, has just concluded concrete plans to open a training arm of the clothing line. The new addition to the upwardly mobile fashion outfit is of yet Aristocrat Institute of Fashion Design, which will in due course begin to train intending and aspiring fashion designers a la the Aristocrat style and movement in the fashion world. As you are reading this, the institute is already enrolling students for its two-year intensive theoretical and strictly practical diploma course in Fashion Design. According to the enterprising and very innovative boss of Aristocrat Clothing, journalist-turned-clothier, Kayode Alfred, ‘the fashion institute’s idea is our own little way of giving back to the society, and we are also using avenue to entrench and unify the Aristocrat brand in the volatile fashion business world, and it’s far above all about turning your love for fashion into a viable business.’ Aristocrat Clothing, if you must know, is versatile in the making of compact and durable shirts, casuals for men and women, Kaftan, snapback caps, and the traditional Yoruba Agbada outfit.