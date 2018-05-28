Society circle: The Humanitarian Muiz Banire

By: Isaac Oguntoye

Wealth they say cannot be measure by the amount of money you have in your bank account rather by the number of people you elevate or support in their quest for success. This according to those closed to the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Dr Muiz Banire’s topmost priority.

This vision we gathered gave birth to forum form and supported by the former commissioner. The forum that is called United Action for Change has been at the forefront of every struggle of Nigeria youths in the aspect of making them a better and productive individual for the betterment of the society.

Some have attributed his silent in the political terrain lately to the fact that the philanthropist is focusing more ongiving guidance to the younger generation. Recently, when he was asked if he’s going to accept a public, he said, “I don’t intend to. It is not my intention at all. In fact, age is even catching up on some of us. You know I am one of those people that believe in the ability and the capacity of the youth. As far as I am concerned, people of our age should leave the stage and give guidance to these younger elements.” He concluded