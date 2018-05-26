Society circle: Kehinde Afolabi Steps Out

by: Isaac Oguntoye

The twin brother of one of the richest philanthropist in the country, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi steps out to honour late actress, Aisha Abimbola

The agile socialite was spotted with his entourage at the Lagos State Television during the candle light procession organized by Movie Ambassadors in honour for the late actress last Wednesday.

As usual, the Ken Dallas Hotel and Night Club boss was looking humble in the black t-shirt customized for the late showbiz star.

In case you don’t know, Kehinde Afolabi is a budding businessman and socialite, who enjoys partying a lot. He lives in Egbeda, a suburb of Lagos, and operates a chain of business, one of which is an hotel, Kendallas Hotel in Idimu area. The hotel, formerly known as Lumoja Hotel was reportedly bought for Kehinde by his twin brother.

Subomi Okeowo’s Big Dream!

Dreams are precious desires that every man wants to achieve with a great passion, and these are what may have informed the decision of this youthful and astute formidable man of milestones and honors; to veer into the rather murky waters of politics, more so at the highest rung of the pedestal, the presidency.

Are you amazed at this bold step of this simply resilient dude? Wait until you have glossed through his antecedents, both from origin, education, business and philanthropic gestures at his very modest age, when most of his peers are still struggling to eke a niche for themselves.

Very meticulous Olasubomi Okeowo is sure aimed for the high, going by his latest move, which is still awe-striking many. The very ambitious but not inordinate, well-focused Subomi has no doubt made a statement with his impeccable business and political resume over the years, you can give it to him any day.

Although many political observers and pundits have yet to come to terms with his ambition to occupy Aso Rock, come 2019, because of the delicate zoning system that has hampered many aspirants to the plum seat in Abuja, Subomi remains fastidious and resolved in his unalloyed ambition, going by the resilient way he has been going around with stakeholders and decision makers in the political arena, albeit subtly and methodical.

Like other nationalists of the past, he has been putting schemes and measures in place to actualize his dream. How his ambition will fall in place, will now depend largely on the political platform to launch himself, into the contentious presidential race that is silently but hotly being pursued by many in his ilk; but there are indications that he’s inching towards ADC, where he can have a soft landing.

The coming months will surely unfold gradually what Subomi Okeowo will be strategizing and formulating in his strides to make his dream come true in 2019.

The aphorism, ‘Not too young to run may,’ may even come in his favour when the chips are down, as Subomi has been there done that on all fronts if the true must be told about his mission. Okeowo Olasubomi, is the last son of Chief ATG Okeowo of Ogbogbo Ijebu, Ogun state. His dad was the Civil Engineer of choice in the entire Western Nigeria when the Colonial Masters left. During the industrial revolution of the 60s and early 70s Late Engr Okeowo constructed Allen Avenue, Aromire, Oba Akran, the Sagamu Abeokuta expressway and many inter-city roads across Nigeria. Backed with this kind of background, Okeowo Olasubomi was forced to toe his father’s acumen in dint of hard work. Born in June 26th 1975, Okeowo first bagged a first degree in Philosophy from the then Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye,) after which he proceeded to study law at the prestigious University of London.

Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku’s Generosity

If cheerful giving and charity were to be a competition, then; Otunba Dr. Rotimi Ajanaku would be one of the top winners. His milk of kindness cannot be over emphasized. His love for humanity, despite his background and class strata, he is one man that loves equity. He can give his last penny just to make people around him comfortable. Over the years, some naysayers have attached his generosity to his political ambition; far from it; ”Otunba Rotimi has been a cheerful giver right from his youthful days. ”We discovered the trait early enough in him. Seeing him give with so much joy is not a surprise to us.” A close family friend divulged.

Don-Dino as he is fondly called in the social terrain, is a man blessed with so much humility a kind heart. He can’t stand the sight of his fellow human in distress, he is always ready to assist without resistant. Otunba Rotimi has always been guided by the biblical teaching in the holy book, which states that; ‘‘But give that which is within as charity, and then all things are clean for you.”

Dino has always attached his astronomic success in business to his cheerful giving which is one of the traits he inherited from his father.

To further portray his milk of kindness, we gathered that the reverend shrewd businessman and politician extended his kind heart to Islamic faithful, who are currently observing the one month Ramadan fasting.

We further gathered that; despite being a devoted Christian, He shared bags of rice, Can Milks, Beverages, Live Ram and Cows, and other edible items to his Muslim constituents, within Ibadan Southwest/Northwest Federal Constituency Oyo State and Lagos State as well.

Otunba Rotimi has always been a quiet person, who loathes publicity, when it come to his charitable deed; he loves them private. From all indications, his political ambition, is currently gathering momentum. He has been showed massive love by his constituents; who promised to pay him back for his kind gestures over the years, with their massive vote in 2019 by clinching a seat at the green chambers.

African Brand Congress Fiesta Sets To Hold in Lagos

In a bid to educate, engage, and inspire brand managers, professionals in the pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation, Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, the convener of African Brand Congress have called on the major brands, stakeholders in Africa to be part of this year African Brand Congress Fiesta.

The African Brand Congress Fiesta which take place at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suits, Lagos on 31st May, 2018 with the theme; ‘Africa is the Future of Great Brands’ will also feature the African Brand Leadership merit award is aimed at company chair, presidents, Directors, CEO, Managers among leading brands that believe in creating strong brands.

The focus of this one-day Africa Brand Congress in Nigeria according to the organizers will be to support brands in the journey of excellence in brand building and also to be able to discuss and influence the issues of sharing African Brand future.

“The event which is the fourth edition will also provides the ideal opportunity for interaction among leading companies, Keynote interactive discussion, quality up to date case studies from leading organizations provides a close look at the improvement that the biggest companies in the market are currently implementing worldwide.” The convener, Desmond Esorougwe concluded

The Humanitarian Muiz Banire

Wealth they say cannot be measure by the amount of money you have in your bank account rather by the number of people you elevate or support in their quest for success. This according to those closed to the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Muiz Banire’s topmost priority.

This vision we gathered gave birth to forum form and supported by the former commissioner. The forum that is called United Action for Change has been at the forefront of every struggle of Nigeria youths in the aspect of making them a better and productive individual for the betterment of the society.

Some have attributed his silent in the political terrain lately to the fact that the philanthropist is focusing more ongiving guidance to the younger generation. Recently, when he was asked if he’s going to accept a public, he said, “I don’t intend to. It is not my intention at all. In fact, age is even catching up on some of us. You know I am one of those people that believe in the ability and the capacity of the youth. As far as I am concerned, people of our age should leave the stage and give guidance to these younger elements.” He concluded

Oracle D Debut with Street Banger, Oshaprapra

That there is a long list of contemporary musicians across genres shaping the current soundscape of Nigerian entertainment industry at the moment is like stating the obvious. But the good news here is that, there is a new talent on the bloc which is Adesegun Adebayo Adebanjo popularly known as Oracle D.

The Ijebu-Ode born rapper turned singer has been behind the scene for quiet sometimes now trying to perfect his craft.

The fast-rising super dynamic singer who started from the street is not only battle ready to take his position in the highly competitive industry but ready to drop his street vibes single with video.

His new street hit banger is titled, Oshaprapra featuring another creative singer, Sk2nice.

In case you don’t know, WiseBee produced Oshaprapra that has been topping musical chart lately.