When Socialite Joko Oni drags celebrities to Ekiti for hubby’s glorious farewell

The crème of Nigeria high society were at Okemesi Ekiti state last week Saturday as guests of popular Lagos socialite Chief Mrs. Joko Oni, bid her husband late Chief Francis Adekunle Oni farewell.

The deceased, one of the sons of late business mogul Chief T. A. Oni, died in January after a brief illness.

He was buried last Saturday in his hometown, Okemesi after a funeral programme traversing the two states of Oyo and Ekiti. Although his transition actually began on Thursday with a service of songs at jogor centre, liberty road of ring road Ibadan Oyo state, on Friday morning a commendation service was held at Ebenezer African Church in Anfani Layonu ring road Ibadan.

The final burial as held in Ekiti State. The reception was held at the church playground of St Paul’s African Church , Okemesi. In attendance were many important personalities some who came from within Ekiti, Oyo and outside the country to give the husband of their very own a befitting burial. Jokotade is one socialite who makes party circles her oasis and her heydays. She finds it impossible to miss any A-list party, particularly in Lagos