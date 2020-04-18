Nigerians have taken to social media to demand justice for Funke Akindele, who was punished by the Lagos State Government for throwing a house party during the lock down.

Funke and her husband JJC were arrested, fined and then sentenced to community service–a judgement which many Nigerians praised.

But now, social media users feel she was unjustly treated, and this is because of the televised burial of the later Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who passed away yesterday following coronavirus complications.

We should apologize to Funke Akindele https://t.co/mBVTQDDUwf — Wristwatch Plug (@Sunkanmi_kingss) April 18, 2020

Look at the number of people in Adda Kyari’s funneral no social distancing of so ever.

If we do not use the same energy that we used on Funke Akindele to change it for the government as regards to this burial, then we owe her an apology. And that means Burna Boy was right, so we also owe him an apology. — AJ | Adonai Jacuzzi (@mrmanhere_) April 18, 2020

