Social media makes me look crazy – Kanye West

Kanye West is in Uganda, East Africa, to record his ninth studio album, Yandhi. However,Ye ensured he still touched base with his global fans on Saturday, engaging in a 10 minute discussion centering on ‘mind control’.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Periscope platform to remind his followers that he is ‘the best living recording artist’, it’s social media that’s made him ‘look crazy’, he has a Mensa IQ of 133 .

Kanye progressed to explain how social media was controlling the world.

‘You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do or if you post something that’s like positive on Instagram and it gets taken down if it’s not part of the bigger agenda, you know, that’s mind control.’

The Gold Digger hitmaker then progressed to express the pain he feels when he’s instructed by society what’s right and wrong.

‘I just got back my IQ scores and they were Mensa level 133, 98 percentile, like straight up Tesla vibes and I feel like when people try and tell me what to do, I feel like they’re touching my brain.’

The hitmaker also reminded the haters on Saturday that not everything’s what it seems.

‘Social media told you that people didn’t like me, but everybody loves me. Everybody loves Ye,’ he announced.’I am the best living recording artist – we, rather, because the spirits flow through me.’

He also continued to once again speak about how social media can affect society in its ‘mind control’ ways confessing that he’s ‘not crazy’ but suffers from sleep deprivation.