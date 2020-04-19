it’s all about civil social distancing, Forget conscious coupling.

As we all continue to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by staying at home, we’re spending a lot more time with the people we’re social distancing with, whether it’s your significant other, family, friends, roommates…or your ex.

And celebrities are no different, with many former couples working together to co-parent during this time, including Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, with the pair making their daughter’s birthday celebration as special as possible.

Other stars are also staying at home with their friendly exes, even sporting matching pajamas (Where’d you get those cute jammies, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis?!) and filming TikTok videos together.

You have to pass the time somehow, right? Just ask two former Bachelor Nation couples who are keeping fans guessing as to their current relationship status after they decided to isolate together and haven’t been shy about it on media.

Thanks to posts on the actress and their daughter Tallulah Willis’ Instagram accounts, we see that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have been buckling down altogether—significant others, exes and matching pajamas all included.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah aptly captioned a group photo featuring her famous parents, who were married for a decade before their high-profile split in 1998, arm in arm sporting matching PJs.

Even when it’s off the air, the Bachelor franchise never fails to keep fans invested.

After his breakups from Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, Pilot Pete was spotted with none other than Kelley, the fan-favorite contestant he actually met before his season started filming, distancing together in Chicago, where she lives.

The polarizing Bachelor addressed their relationship status on Nick Viall’s podcast soon after it was revealed they were together, explaining, “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Until then, they will just continue to make TikTok dance videos together.