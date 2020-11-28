Sobola unveils Hicolumn novel E-commerce tech in grand style

By Mutiat Alli,

Top Nollywood celebrity, Tayo Sobola, popularly called Sotayo Gaga, has unveiled the biggest e-commerce platform in the country – Hicolumn, with matchless qualities that connects consumers to choice stores, anytime, anywhere, thus bringing their usual places of shopping close to their neighborhood.

The unveiling of the groundbreaking e-commerce platform took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Lagos, the Centre of Excellence.

It was held in grand style with a drone delivery of Hicolumn package to the top-notch celebrity indicating the swift and cutting-edge delivery service behind the e-commerce Tech.

Describing the groundbreaking e-commerce Tech, the award winning superstar said the platform is a mobile app that comprises the Hicolumn Customer, Merchant and Delivery Apps that are all connected together and work as one Enterprise Resources Programme, to ensure customers’ usual places of shopping are made available for them, for real comfort and convenience.

Sotayo, who is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist enlightened merchants, store owners, consumers and the public on what the e-commerce Tech entails. She posits that it offers stores, merchants, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with existing and verifiable businesses, the opportunity to become active participants in the e-commerce ecosystem within 30 minutes after downloading the mobile app, which is absolutely free of any registration cost.

It also gives them the opportunity of leveraging the internet to serve or sell to their existing and prospective customers, anytime, anywhere, without physically visiting the shops.

She said it also ensure prompt execution of delivery activities within 20 minutes, with same quality, same price and faster than physically present at the stores.

The celebrity said merchants and store owners can become super strong and active online with the Hicolumn e-commerce Tech, especially in this period of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when shopping is mostly done online for fear of being infected.

“One of the interesting things on the Hicolumn mobile app is that merchants can register and setup their stores for free, without difficulties and start getting orders from consumers.

This is without any delivery facility, but should ensure availability of goods in their stores for packaging and delivery after receiving payment,” the top-notch actress affirmed.

She pointed out that the e-store is set to create over 100,000 jobs before the end of 2021, and will bring about large-scale youth empowerment as well as significant increase in the patronage of indigenous goods.

The benefits for partnering with Hicolumn are: increased profitable sales; reduced cost of operation with less than five employees; proper inventory management; and elimination of threat posed by the current e-commerce system.

Others include empowering merchants with the same capacity of an e-commerce global giant; customers’ retention on full scale; reduction of operational cost; business enhancement through effective online promotion; increased merchants’ focus on core operations; and opportunity for massive promotion and customer acceptability.