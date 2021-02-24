Snr, Prophet Jeremiah Support outgoing / incoming corp members with 1.5 Million who served in MERCY TV

Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, The president of MERCYTV, donates One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (1,500,000.00) to both the outgoing and incoming NYSC members in Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry during a unique partner program, Daily Times gathered.

This is a usual giveaway to corps members posted to MERCY TV over time.

The General Overseer, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is dedicated to building and empowering corps members every year as part of his contribution to nation building.

Every year an average of 30 corps members are posted to MERCY TV to serve in different departments as their Primary Assignment. MERCY TV provides accommodation and salary for them.

At the end of their service Senior Prophet Jeremiah omoto fufeyin blesses them.

However, while the outgoing corps members received One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00), the incoming corps members got a welcome pack in the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira(N500,000.00)