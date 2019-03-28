SNP guber candidate forecloses challenging Ihedioha’s victory

Val Okara, Owerri

The Imo state governorship candidate of the Sustainable National Party (SNP), Ikechukwu Nuñonye whose party’s logo was allegedly omitted during the general elections has said he will not pursue the matter in the interest of the state.

Munonye stated this by deposing to an affidavit at the Owerri High Court of Imo state, stating that he has no intention whatsoever of seeking redress in court in spite of his exclusion from the contest by INEC.

The affidavit reads in part: “I have whole-heartedly accepted the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor-elect of Imo state. I dissociate myself from any move or step from any person or my party, to challenge the election and the return of Ihedioha as the governor-elect of Imo state.”

He pointed out that he had not instructed any person or given consent to any person to take legal action on his behalf, maintaining that any legal process purporting to carry his name as a petitioner or facilitator does not emanate from him.

He therefore, noted that his decision to back down from seeking legal redress was predicated on his commitment to the greater good of the state.

“As a citizen of Imo state, I join hands with Emeka Ihedioha, governor-elect of Imo state to move the state forward and engender peace, tranquility and harmony amongst our people, which will in turn accelerate the socio-economic development of the state,” the affidavit stressed.