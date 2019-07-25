The sitting of the Ondo State House of Assembly ended abruptly on Thursday following the invasion of snakes during the plenary session of House.

It was gathered that the snakes fell from the ceiling of the hollow chamber on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a source, the one that fell during the Thursday sitting, almost fell on the Speaker, Mr. Bamidele Oloyeloogun while presiding over the session.

The Assembly had therefore adjourned its sitting sine die until certain repairs were carried out on the Assembly complex.

