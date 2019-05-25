Smuggling, dumping of goods, others bane of economic policies – CBN

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Motolani Oseni

The CBN governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, has identified smuggling and dumping of goods as the greatest challenges hindering the success of Nigeria’s economic policies.

Speaking at the first Distinguished Leadership Lecture of the University of Ibadan on Friday, Emefiele stated that smuggling and dumping had done more harm to the nation’s economy by impeding investment which would create jobs and reduce poverty.

The maiden edition of the Distinguished Leadership lecture was entitled, ‘Up Against the Tide: Nigeria’s Heterodox Monetary Policy and the Bretton Woods Consesus’

According to the apex bank governor, investors insist that the problem of smuggling and dumping must be addressed for them to invest in the nation’s economy.

“How do we deal with these? Government bought hundreds of trucks for Customs to combat it but corruption has prevented us from getting any result. This is because of lack of respect for our own economic policies. These acts create unemployment and poverty for our people that are selfish.”

“If we find a company involved in smuggling then we will use our own tools available to us to compliment the efforts of Nigeria Customs.

“Our instrument is to investigate that company and if found involved in smuggling and dumping, we will stop them”, he said.

He, however, added, “We will stamp economic sabotage on them and use them as examples to deal with them for people to learn to respect the economic policies of Nigeria, we want to create jobs for our people, we want our industries to come alive again.”

Prof. Sam Olofin, the chairman of the occasion, commended the various policies of CBN, noting that Nigeria could not follow the orthodox path to get result.

“Our undue reliance on orthodox has hindered our development. For us to develop, we must be willing to pay the price of going against the tide”, he said.

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of the university, appreciated the efforts of CBN under Emefiele which had helped in repostioning the nation’s economy.