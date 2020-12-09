SMEDAN commences second batch of business skills development training

Philip Clement, Abuja

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, will this week commence the second batch of training and empowerment of youths under the entrepreneurship and vocational components of the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI).

A statement from the Corporate Affairs Unit of the Agency stated that a total number of 1143 youths, 127 each drawn from Imo, Borno, Katsina, Delta, Enugu, Akwa Ibom , Benue , Kano and Osun states will be trained in Personal and Business Vision, Business Plan, Identification of Business Opportunities , Selling and Marketing Strategies, Accessing Business Finance, Customer Care and Legal Regulatory Issues.

READ ALSO: National Assembly has no Constitutional Power to invite Buhari – Malami

The statement further highlighted that the vocational training to be impacted on the youths are Fashion Design and Tailoring, Leather Works, Photography, Hair Dressing, Block/Brick making, GSM Repairs, Make Up and Tilling.

It will be recalled that the first batch of the National Business Skills Development Initiative, NBSDI was conducted early this year with 1143 youths drawn from nine states namely Rivers, Adamawa, Bauchi, Niger, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Kwara, Lagos and Ekiti, were trained for five days in both entrepreneurship and vocational skills.

The Director of Enterprises Development and Promotion of SMEDAN, Mazi Monday Ewans reiterated the Agency’s determination and commitment to train Nigerian youths for them to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship, adding the vocational skills was an added advantage as SMEDAN will do all In its power to train and empower Nigerian youths.

He commended the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda for throwing his weight behind this initiative, which has gone a long way in empowering Nigeria youths.